Liquid Glass Looks Cool. So Why Do People Hate It?

Apple’s Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26 looks like a sleek, modern upgrade. At first glance, it brings back the glossy depth of older design eras like Windows Vista and macOS Aqua, offering translucency, blur effects, and smooth layering. But once the novelty wears off, users are finding it less practical than it seemed on stage.

The problem isn’t the aesthetics alone. It’s the trade-off between style and usability. In daily use, the effects can make it harder to read text, find icons, and navigate basic UI elements. Depending on your wallpaper or settings, you might be squinting just to check a notification. That’s not progress. It’s friction.

It’s Pretty, Until It Isn’t

Across developer and public beta testers, one of the most common complaints is legibility. The blur-heavy interface looks great in promotional images, but many users report that the translucent layers clash with real-world usage. When transparency competes with content, function loses.

There’s a setting in Accessibility to reduce transparency, which turns the look into more of a frosted glass effect. That improves readability, but raises another issue. Why is the fix buried in a hidden menu? Users expect Apple to lead in usability, not hide essential features under layers of settings.

Critics argue this redesign is all surface and no substance. It’s a visual tweak, not a system improvement. The OS still struggles with core problems like autocorrect bugs, Siri limitations, and battery drain. Focusing on a visual layer while neglecting deeper flaws feels like a misread of what users actually want. When your system still fumbles basic tasks, a shinier coat of paint doesn’t matter.

Looks Cool. But Does It Help?

For many, Liquid Glass just isn’t worth the battery cost. Transparency effects mean more processing power, and that means more drain. It’s not clear what users get in return. The effect blends into the background after a few days. It looks good, then disappears from notice. In exchange, you get reduced legibility and no major functional upgrade.

Another frustration is inconsistency. Some controls use the glass effect, others don’t. Sometimes it only appears on touch. Some icons look updated, others are recycled from older versions with a bit of gloss added. It doesn’t feel like a finished idea. It feels like a halfway update dressed up as a bold shift.

Then there’s the broader context. Apple devoted a significant chunk of its developer keynote to Liquid Glass. But for many users, it missed the mark. They weren’t asking for visual sparkle. They wanted innovation that solves problems. Instead, they got an effect that echoes design choices from over a decade ago.

So What’s Really the Problem?

Apple isn’t wrong to iterate on its design language. But Liquid Glass has landed at an awkward point. It’s not a full redesign like iOS 7. It’s not unique enough to feel new. And it doesn’t seem tied to any major functionality upgrade. The result is a visual overhaul with no clear purpose beyond style. That’s left users questioning whether Apple is focused on the right problems.

It’s not just about taste. It’s about direction. This design signals where Apple is choosing to spend time and resources. When interface polish gets priority over fixing broken features or developing new capabilities, people notice. A new look can be exciting. But if it’s the main thing being shipped, it sends the wrong message.

Liquid Glass isn’t a disaster. It’s not even a bad idea. But it’s a reminder that visual design only goes so far if it doesn’t serve the experience. If Apple wants this to be the foundation of iOS moving forward, it needs to strike a better balance between what looks good and what works.