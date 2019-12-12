Apple’s ‘Little America’ Releases January 17, 2020

Little America, an anthology series for Apple TV+ will premiere on January 17, 2020 and Apple has already renewed it for a second season.

Little America

The series tells different stories of immigrants in America, inspired by true stories in Epic Magazine. It’s written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Good Boys), and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), Alan Yang (Master of None, Parks and Recreation), Sian Heder (Tallulah, Orange Is the New Black), Joshuah Bearman (Argo), Joshua Davis (Spare Parts), and Arthur Spector (The Shack).

The first season will have eight, 30-minute episodes:

The Manager : At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

The Jaguar : Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

The Cowboy : Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma, but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

The Silence : Sylviane’s 10-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she’s shared everything but words.

The Son : When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run until he finds his “home” in the unlikeliest of places.

The Baker : Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

The Grand Prize Expo Winners : A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise — allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

The Rock : Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.

Further Reading:

[Apple Orders Little America Immigrant Anthology From The Big Sick Writers]

[Apple TV+ Guide: All of the Original Video Content]