Little America will return to Apple TV+, co-creator Emily V. Gordon has confirmed. The plan is to resume shooting in early 2022, according to a tweet spotted by MacRumors.

Ms. Gordon, who also worked on The Big Sick, tweeted that Little America “is uniquely unsuited to shooting in pandemic times.” However, preparations are underway to begin shooting season two early next year.

Little America *is* coming back! Our show is uniquely UNsuited to shooting in pandemic times, as we have a lot of international actors and a different cast each episode. But we're prepping to shoot early next year! — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) September 2, 2021

Little America is inspired by a series from Epic Magazine telling funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in the U.S. Lee Eisenberg (The Office), who has an overall deal with Apple, is the showrunner. He also writes and executive produces alongside Kumail Nanjiani and Ms. Gordon. The first season is available to subscribers now.