Llama Is the Reason Why Apple Intelligence Features Are Blocked in Meta’s iOS Apps

A new report from Fastlane indicates in-app browsers, such as ones used by Facebook and Instagram, are capable of recording user information and sending it to the app.

Apple Intelligence launched in October 2024 with iOS 18.1. It brought new tools like Writing Tools and Genmoji for users. These tools work in most apps and text fields by default.

Users noticed that these options are missing in Meta’s iOS apps. Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp do not show these tools anywhere. Other apps like X and Reddit let users access them.

Meta apps do not let users use Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools. This means proofreading, rewriting, or summarizing text is not possible in posts or messages. Genmoji and iOS keyboard stickers are also not available in Instagram Stories.

Meta has not given an official reason for blocking these tools. Reports say Meta wants users to try its own Meta AI, which runs on Llama LLM instead of Apple’s tools. Developers can choose to turn off Apple Intelligence in their apps, and Meta has done this.

The rivalry between Apple and Meta is not new. Both companies have disagreed on privacy, data, and App Store rules. Talks about adding Meta’s Llama model into Apple Intelligence did not work out due to privacy concerns.

Meta has also stopped supporting iOS keyboard stickers and Memoji in Instagram Stories. This step makes Meta’s platforms less connected to Apple’s ecosystem. Users now see prompts to use Meta AI, such as “Write with Meta AI,” in Instagram.

For now, iOS users cannot use Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools or Genmoji in any Meta app. These tools still work in most other apps, but Meta AI tools are now promoted instead.

There is no sign that Meta will change this soon. Apple is looking at adding other AI models like Google’s Gemini in the future. The situation may change if business needs or user demand grows.