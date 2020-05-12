Logic Pro X 10.5 Arrives Featuring Live Loops and Other Major Updates

Apple unveiled a major update its music production software with Logic Pro X 10.5. It now includes a professional version of Live Loops, new beat-making tools and an overhaul to the sampling workflow.

Live Loops Comes to Logic Pro X 10.5

As previously suggested, the GarageBand Live Loops feature gets an upgrade and comes across to Logic Pro X. According to the release notes, it allows users to “compose music by arranging and triggering cells in a grid using loops, samples, and your recordings.” Amongst other features, you can also use Logic Remote on iPad and iPhone to use the Live Loops and Remix FX features.

The upgraded Sampler sees the classic EXS24 plug-in get a new design and expanded countrols. Meanwhile, producers can use Quick Sampler to turn a sound into an individual instrument. The sound source can come from within Logic, the Finder, Voice Memos, or recorded directly into the Quick Sampler.

Logic Pro X 10.5 has new beat creation tools too. These include a new Step Sequencer for programming drum beats, basslines and melodic beats. Its design is based on classic drum machines. There is also a Drum Synth to provide software-generated drums and a Drum Machine Designer for those that want to build their own electronic drum kit.

Optimized For Latest Mac Hardware And macOS

Apple said that Logic Pro X has been optimized for new Mac hardware and the latest version of macOS. “Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist — from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums. We can’t wait to hear what these artists create next,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing.