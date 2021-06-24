Logitech has announced a new Combo Touch keyboard for the iPad Air (4th gen). The keyboard is detachable and includes a trackpad. It will be available to purchase in July for US$199.99.

iPad Air Keyboard Case

This case is one of the few third-party offerings I’ve seen that supports the iPad’s Smart Connector. This means that it pairs instantly and uses the iPad to charge itself. The trackpad supports multi-touch gestures included in iPadOS 11 and later.

Four usage modes are supported with this product: Type, View, Sketch, and Read. The keyboard has a full row of shortcut keys and includes auto-adjusting backlighting. The open side design also allows the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) to stay magnetically attached to your iPad so you can easily store and charge.

In addition, if you have the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation) or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation) model, the Combo Touch for iPad Pro now comes in two colors to match your style – Sand and Oxford Grey.