The 5.0 update to Luna Display lets you use your iPad as a second screen with your Windows PC. It’s available for two types of ports, USB-C or HDMI. Along with Windows support, this update also brings significant improvements on the Mac side: Users with M1 Macs will experience a faster setup flow.

Luna Display 5.0

System Requirements

Primary PC : Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit, Build 1809 or later

: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit, Build 1809 or later iPad : iOS 12.1 or later

: iOS 12.1 or later Recommended WiFi/Network: 802.11n or wired ethernet

Since Luna’s initial launch on Mac in 2017, Windows support has been the #1 feature request. This launch is highly anticipated from our community, with over 8,000 Windows preorders so far. Simply plug in Luna and launch the apps. Luna includes full support for touch gestures, Apple Pencil, and external keyboard. Luna’s hardware ensures compatibility with any Windows desktop app, and delivers low latency performance at 16ms. Luna connects wirelessly, so you can set up your workspace at home, in the office, or on-the-go. Or connect over USB when WiFi isn’t available.