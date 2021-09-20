Maynard Handley, one of the developers of Apple’s QuickTime, has published a 350-page PDF about his work in reverse engineering the Mac M1 chip.

The Secret Life of M1

Much work has been done to reverse engineer Apple’s custom silicon, such as researchers trying to bring Asahi Linux on M1 Macs. Mr. Handley says this PDF is a preliminary version and that more work needs to be done for the L1 cache.