M4 Mac Roadmap Leaked: Here’s What We Know about Apple’s Next Big Thing

In 2020, Apple began its transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. Since then, the company has released three different generations: M1, M2, and M3. Each of them had different variations, but were a clear leap over Intel chips. Now Apple is already working on the M4, and its roadmap has been leaked.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning different variations of the new chip. A basic one, two more advanced ones, and one designed for professionals who need top performance. Furthermore, the company is shifting to annual upgrades for its chips.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple will launch all these new Macs:

A low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 in late 2024

A 24-inch iMac with the M4 in late 2024.

New 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pros with M4 Pro and Max chips in late 2024 or early 2025.

A Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro configurations in late 2024 or early 2025.

13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with the M4, in early or mid 2025.

A Mac Studio with a high-end M4 chip, in mid 2025.

A Mac Pro with an Ultra chip, in the second half of 2025.

The leak gives us an idea of what Apple is planning for the next two years with the M4. Also, these new chips will feature AI capabilities that Apple will unveil at WWDC on June 10. We are just a few months away from discovering everything the people at Cupertino have prepared for us. We are sure it will blow our minds.

