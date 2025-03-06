M4 MacBook Air Has 50% Extra Maximum RAM Compared to M3 MacBook Air

Analyst Ross Young predicts that Apple is looking to move both the iPad and MacBook Air to OLED displays by 2024.

Apple’s new MacBook Air, powered by the M4 chip, now supports up to 32GB of unified memory. This is an increase from the 24GB maximum available in the previous M3 model. The upgrade in M4 MacBook Air RAM capacity enables better performance for users who run memory-intensive applications or need to handle multiple tasks at once.

The M4 MacBook Air comes with various memory configuration options. The base model starts with 16GB of unified memory, and users can choose to configure their device with either 24GB or 32 GB. This increase in maximum memory from 24GB to 32GB is a big improvement over the M3 model, giving users more flexibility and power for demanding tasks.

Higher memory capacity can be especially helpful for professionals working with large datasets, complex software, or creative applications that need substantial memory resources. The expanded memory options make the M4 MacBook Air a more versatile tool for a wider range of users, from students to professionals in fields like data analysis, software development, and graphic design.

This memory upgrade, combined with the M4 chip’s improved performance, positions the new MacBook Air as a more capable device for both everyday tasks and more intensive workloads. It shows Apple’s commitment to improving the MacBook Air’s capabilities, making it a more competitive option in the lightweight laptop market.