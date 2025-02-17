M4 MacBook Air Reportedly Arriving by March at the Latest

Apple is expected to refresh its MacBook Air lineup with the M4 chip by March, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The update, which will include 13-inch and 15-inch models, could arrive in just a few weeks, continuing Apple’s annual MacBook Air upgrade cycle.

Apple last updated the MacBook Air in March 2024 with the M3 chip, and it appears the company will follow a similar schedule this year. Gurman reports that the M4 models are on track to launch by March “at the latest,” though the exact date remains unclear.

Hints about the upcoming MacBook Air surfaced in macOS 15.2, which referenced “MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)” and “MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)” in system files. Additionally, M3 MacBook Air stock is running low at some retailers, a sign that new models are on the way.

While details on hardware changes are scarce, the primary upgrade will be the M4 chip, which is expected to bring better performance and efficiency. Design changes are unlikely, as Apple typically reserves major MacBook redesigns for later chip generations.

Since Apple is holding an event on February 19, speculation has emerged about whether the MacBook Air could be announced alongside the iPhone SE 4. However, reports indicate that the iPhone SE will be the focus of the event, making it more likely that Apple will release the M4 MacBook Air through a press release in March.

With the launch window narrowing, an official announcement is expected soon.