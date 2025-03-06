M4 MacBook Air Supports One More External Displays Than M3 MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air with the M4 chip introduces a big improvement for users who rely on multiple screens. Unlike previous models, the M4 MacBook Air can now connect to two external displays while keeping the laptop’s lid open.

This means users can have up to three screens: the built-in display plus two external monitors with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz. This change fixes a limitation that existed in earlier models, where the M3 MacBook Air could only support two external displays with the lid closed. The new feature lets users have a more flexible setup, improving multitasking and productivity.

This upgrade puts the MacBook Air on par with the latest MacBook Pro models in terms of display support, making it a more versatile option for users who need extra screen space for their work.

The ability to keep the lid open while using external displays is especially beneficial for presentations or when working in a shared workspace. Users can now easily switch between their laptop screen and external monitors without having to close the lid, which was previously required. This flexibility enhances the overall user experience, making the MacBook Air more suitable for a variety of work environments.