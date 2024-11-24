M4 Pro MacBook Pro Has Internal Components Almost Similar to the M3 Pro

iFixit’s teardown of the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro shows that its internal components are mostly similar to the M3 Pro model, as reported by 9to5Mac.

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro features a slightly larger heatsink, which is likely to manage the increased power output of the new M4 Pro chip.

Some smaller integrated circuits (ICs) have been repositioned on the logic board.

The device keeps the dual-fan cooling system and battery capacity of the previous model.

The M4 MacBook Pro line has minimal external changes, with the main updates being an extra Thunderbolt port on the base M4 model, matching the M3 Pro and M3 Max configurations.

The M4 MacBook Pro does not have any major changes to improve its repairability. The battery replacement process remains challenging, requiring the removal of the trackpad to access the adhesive tabs securing the battery.

Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for the MacBook Pro in 2026, which is also going to be the 20th anniversary of MacBook Pros, which may include a thinner chassis, OLED display technology, and the introduction of the M6 chip family. It is yet to be seen whether this redesign will address current repairability issues.

This teardown reveals that while the M4 Pro MacBook Pro offers performance improvements, its internal design remains largely unchanged from its predecessor.