M5 iPad Pro Display gets 1 Nit Minimum Brightness

Apple quietly updated its listing. The newly announced M5 iPad Pro now shows 1 nit as the minimum brightness for its Tandem OLED display. That is new. It suggests Apple is giving users more control in extremely dark environments.

Until now, iPads with OLED or Mini-LED displays could dim to very low levels, but not quite to 1 nit in many real-world scenarios. Even on the M4 iPad Pro, users have noted that in a pitch-black room, the dimmest setting still feels bright and can wash out blacks when viewing regular content.

One iPad user on Reddit described it as the blacks on their 11-inch M4 are “absolute black” when showing full black, but the display never truly goes dim enough under regular content. In dark rooms the display is still noticeably bright at the lowest setting. They also observed that color saturation and contrast collapse at the dimmest levels.

So could the M5 fix this? With a 1 nit minimum, Apple may let users push the display darker without losing too much fidelity.

Why Minimum Brightness Matters

In low ambient light, such as reading in bed or working in a dark room, a display that is too bright strains your eyes. Phones and tablets often include Night Shift or reduce blue light, but brightness control is just as important. If the lowest brightness is still high, nighttime use becomes uncomfortable.

For watching dark movies or editing dark visuals, being able to dim further while retaining color and contrast gives you a better viewing experience. Earlier iPad Pro models with Tandem OLED already offered deep contrast, wide colors, ProMotion refresh, and true blacks. Those specs focused on peak brightness such as 1,000 nits full-screen and 1,600 nits HDR peak as listed on Apple’s specs pages. They did not emphasize how low the display could go. The 1 nit figure fills that gap.

If Apple delivers it in practice, the 1 nit floor gives M5 iPad Pro users a better low-light experience. It may also help with power efficiency in dark themes. It shows attention to nuance, not just headline numbers.

How Apple Might Be Achieving 1 Nit

Apple could reach 1 nit through a mix of software and hardware control:

Software calibration and smoothing. Apple can tweak the slider curve and driving method so the display dims more gradually at the bottom end while staying usable.

Apple can tweak the slider curve and driving method so the display dims more gradually at the bottom end while staying usable. Accessibility linkage. On older devices, users relied on the “Reduce White Point” toggle in Accessibility to go dimmer than the standard slider allowed. The 1 nit behavior might integrate a similar effect without forcing people into a separate menu.

On older devices, users relied on the “Reduce White Point” toggle in Accessibility to go dimmer than the standard slider allowed. The 1 nit behavior might integrate a similar effect without forcing people into a separate menu. Panel-level precision. The tandem OLED stack uses two OLED layers to boost brightness and control. Finer current regulation can push each layer to near-dark outputs while maintaining stability, enabling a darker but consistent floor.

There are trade-offs. At extreme low brightness, displays can show banding, noise, or shifts in color accuracy. People who use Reduce White Point on current iPads note that the image can become lossier and that colors can crush. Some warn against leaving it on all day. Those are fair concerns.

Even with those caveats, enabling 1 nit is a strong step for flexibility. If Apple keeps color and tone intact while dimming, the change will be felt every night.

What It Means For Everyday Use

If the 1 nit spec holds up in real use, you gain a few practical wins:

Comfort in dark rooms. Reading at night should feel easier on the eyes, with less glare and fewer sudden jumps in brightness.

Reading at night should feel easier on the eyes, with less glare and fewer sudden jumps in brightness. Better dark-scene playback. Movies and shows with deep shadows should look more natural because the screen can sit at a darker baseline.

Movies and shows with deep shadows should look more natural because the screen can sit at a darker baseline. More granular control. The slider can provide finer steps near the bottom, so you can land on a comfortable level instead of overshooting.

The slider can provide finer steps near the bottom, so you can land on a comfortable level instead of overshooting. Potential battery savings. Lower luminance reduces power draw, which helps during long reading sessions.

Workarounds will become less necessary. On earlier models, users added Reduce White Point to Control Center, mapped it to a triple-click of the power button, or asked Siri to toggle it. Those tricks work, but they are clunky. A native 1 nit floor built into normal brightness control would be cleaner.

M4 vs. M5: The Low-Light Difference

The M4 iPad Pro already offers a premium Tandem OLED panel with P3 color, True Tone, ProMotion from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, 1,000 nits SDR full-screen, and 1,600 nits HDR peak. Outdoors and in bright rooms, it is excellent. Its weakness shows up in the darkest environments, where the dimmest setting still feels bright for some users.

The M5’s updated listing changes the story by defining a measurable low-end target. A stated 1 nit minimum implies Apple tuned both the software curve and the panel driving to deliver a darker but stable floor. If execution matches the spec, the M5 should feel calmer to the eyes at night while preserving enough color and contrast for reading, drawing, or late-night video.

Open Questions

There is still a list of unknowns that only hands-on testing will answer:

Does the 1 nit floor apply to all content, or only under specific conditions like video playback or very dark UI scenes?

How much color accuracy is preserved at 1 nit, and does the display avoid banding or tint shifts?

Is the dimming smooth across the lower end of the slider, or does it step down abruptly?

Does every configuration, 11-inch and 13-inch alike, reach the same low-end behavior?

Those details determine whether the spec becomes a real benefit or a line on a page.

Bottom Line

The new 1 nit minimum brightness spec looks small on paper, yet it addresses a long-standing complaint. Brightness that feels fine by day can be too much at night. If Apple delivers a true 1 nit floor without wrecking color or contrast, the M5 iPad Pro earns a quiet but meaningful win for comfort and control.

Now we wait for independent testing. Real measurements and side-by-side checks against the M4 will show whether the promise turns into daily relief for late-night readers, artists, and editors.