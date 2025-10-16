M5 Vision Pro still has 16GB RAM, no memory upgrade confirmed

Apple’s new Vision Pro with the M5 chip keeps a familiar ceiling where it matters to developers and power users tracking memory. The headset still ships with 16GB of unified memory, matching the prior model, even as Apple’s broader M5 platform supports higher capacities on Macs.

MacRumors confirmed the M5 Vision Pro remains at 16GB and added a practical note about the in-box charger. Apple now includes the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max in the U.S., Canada, and select regions, replacing the older 30W unit that shipped with the previous model. Some markets, including the U.K. and Australia, still receive Apple’s international 30W adapter variants, which keeps the accessory picture uneven by country.

We have already reported that the refreshed headset adds the more comfortable Dual Knit Band in the box and lists the 40W to 60W power adapter among standard accessories. Apple also tells retail availability for Wednesday, October 22, with preorders open now, aligning the headset launch window with other M5 hardware.

Apple positions the M5 as a step up in AI and graphics throughput across the lineup, with official materials noting support for up to 32GB memory on Macs, which underscores the deliberate 16GB cap on Vision Pro. That choice is an advantage for developers planning complex visionOS workflows.

Display and Mac Virtual Display

Another improvement targets everyday usability. Apple and early coverage highlight 120Hz support that reduces motion blur and smooths Mac Virtual Display mirroring, which should make reading text and scanning timelines feel more natural during long sessions. The comfort story also improves with the Dual Knit Band, which aims to distribute weight more evenly than the original strap.