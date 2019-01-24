Office 365 Launches in Mac App Store

Microsoft just released its suite of Office 365 apps in the Mac App Store. New apps include Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Office 365

Last year at WWDC Apple announced that Microsoft Office and the rest of the apps would come to the Mac App Store.

We are proud to announce that Microsoft Office 365 is now on the Mac App Store. Your subscription to Office 365 gives you access to all functions on all platforms. To subscribe, sign up for any Office Suite app and update your subscription. Discover all the apps in the suite, and start creating and collaborating!

Although Office apps have been on the Mac for years, but required you to download them from Microsoft’s website. But now you can get them right from the Mac App Store. To get full access you’ll need to sign up for an Office 365 subscription, and you can buy that as an in-app purchase.

There is an Office 365 bundle, which includes the apps mentioned above as well as OneDrive, OneNote, and Outlook.

