Mac Apps Now Blast Live 3D Worlds Straight Into Vision Pro

Apple slipped a major surprise for spatial-computing developers into a WWDC 25 session this week. MacOS Tahoe 26 apps will soon be able to beam fully stereoscopic 3D scenes straight to an Apple Vision Pro headset, no separate visionOS build required.

9to5Mac spotted the new RemoteImmersiveSpace scene type during Apple’s “What’s New in SwiftUI” session. The demo showed a Mac-only SwiftUI project launching an immersive environment on Vision Pro, driven entirely by the desktop GPU.

Until now, the Mac’s Virtual Display mode treated Vision Pro like an ultra-wide 2D monitor. RemoteImmersiveSpace goes much further, piping a true dual-view render through a new CompositorServices framework so the headset can present depth, parallax, and spatial audio as if the scene were running natively.

Developers won’t need to rewrite their interfaces from scratch. Apple says everything from hover effects to gesture input is supported out of the box in SwiftUI, while power users can drop down to Metal for fine-grained control of shaders and lighting. The same session also unveiled fresh spatial-layout APIs that let apps snap objects to tables or let users pick up a virtual water bottle with natural hand movements.

Practical applications span everything from architectural walkthroughs to molecular modeling, letting a Mac handle heavy rendering while Vision Pro focuses on tracking and display. That division of labor could lower the barrier to entry for studios that already have robust Mac pipelines but have hesitated to build a dedicated visionOS version.

The move also adds weight to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s claim that Apple is prototyping a cheaper, wired Vision headset designed to plug into a Mac instead of running everything on its own silicon. If that product materializes, RemoteImmersiveSpace would provide the software glue that makes the tether worthwhile.

Where Desktop Meets Headset

For now, the feature lives inside the Xcode 26 beta and requires both macOS Tahoe 26 and visionOS 26 betas. Apple hasn’t said when it will reach public releases, but developers can start experimenting today by enabling the new scene type in SwiftUI and linking against the CompositorServices framework.

Apple has pitched Vision Pro as “a spatial computer.” Letting ordinary Mac apps project immersive content finally closes the loop on that promise, blurring the line between desktop and headset and hinting at a future where your Mac is the engine and Vision Pro is just the window into whatever world you need next.