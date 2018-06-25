Mac Game Developers are Nervous at the Future of macOS

When Apple announced macOS Mojave at WWDC, it was revealed that the company is deprecating OpenGL (Open Graphics Library) and OpenCL (Open Computing Language) in favor of Metal, Apple’s proprietary technology. And that makes Mac game developers nervous (via Macrumors).

macOS Mojave’s Gaming Future

Apps built using OpenGL and OpenCL will still run on Mojave, but they won’t be updated after Mojave launches. Instead, Apple is encouraging Mac game developers to adopt Metal instead.

Apple launched Metal four years ago. It’s a 3D graphic and programming interface that combines OpenGL and OpenCL into a single API. Some developers are criticizing Apple’s move because of how it affects Mac gaming.

OpenGL is open-source and cross-platform and lets developers create games that run on macOS and Windows. Since Metal is proprietary, developers would need to create separate versions of games for each operating system.

Game designer Rami Ismail told PC Gamer:

It’s not doomsday, it’s more like Apple building a giant EMP machine and saying ‘we might or might not use this.’ The worst that’s going to happen is old stuff will break, and our engines and libraries will grow a bit to support both Direct3D and Metal. Not having a clear guideline for future actions Apple might take in this regard isn’t very good for developer confidence, I’d guess, and not having a single cross-platform graphics API is just a pain.

