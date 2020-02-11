Mac Malware Threats Are Now Growing Faster Than Those For Windows

Malware threats against Macs outpaced those for Windows for the first time ever in 2019. Malwarebytes revealed the trend in its latest State of Malware report, released Tuesday.

400 Percent Increase in Mac Malware Detections

Malwarebytes said Mac threats increased over 400 percent in 2019 compared to the year before. It detected, on average, 11 threats per Mac endpoint during 2019. By contrast, it detected 5.8 threat per Windows endpoint.

The threats for Macs “differ drastically” from those deployed against Windows, the reports said. While the threats against Windows tend to be more traditional, the most detected ones for Macs were adware and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs). “A rise in pre-installed malware, adware and multi-vector attacks signals that threat actors are becoming more creative and increasingly persistent with their campaigns,” according to Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes.

Adware.NewTab was the most detected piece of Mac malware, with approaching 30 million detections during the year. Meanwhile, the most common Mac threat family, OSX.Generic fell to become the 30th most detected Mac-specific threat.