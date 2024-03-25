macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 Now Out: Here’s the Big Bug Fixes

Apple has just released the first major update for macOS Sonoma 14.1 for compatible Mac models. The version 14.1.1 update is a pretty significant one, as it is patching the issues with the operating system that have plagued it over the past three weeks. We have a look at everything you need to know right here.

Importantly, this update fixes the issue where USB hubs connected to an external display might not have been recognized. It also fixes the issue where Apps that include Java might have quit unexpectedly. The full changelog is below, with additional security-related fixes coming soon to Apple’s website.

This update provides bug fixes for your Mac, including:

USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized

Copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation

Apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly

Considering that a lot of Mac users were pointing to a lot of issues with macOS Sonoma 14.1.1, it’s pretty nice to see that Apple had a quick turnaround for this bug-fixing update. It’s pretty rare to see Apple document the actual bug fixes, too, as usually it’s just a one-liner. It’s not clear if today’s update fixes printing issues, or the iCloud Drive issues that have been reported, however. But we’ll do our best to keep you updated and will update this post once we learn more.

You can upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 in a few steps. Head to the Apple menu, choose System Settings, then head to General and Software Update. Click the Update Now button, and wait while your Mac downloads it. You’ll be prompted to restart and will see a progress bar on your screen.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 is the latest software update pushed by Apple. Last week, the company also released iOS 17.4.1 for compatible iPhones.