Mac Pro’s Different Pricing Options

Apple released the Mac Pro on Tuesday. As my colleague Andrew Orr noted, it starts at $5,999 while the highest configuration costs $51,199. There are though a number of different pricing options as you build your own configuration (with thanks to MacRumors).

Processor Power

More processor power in your Mac Pro will cost an additional:

3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $1,000

3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $2,000

2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $6,000

2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $7,000

RAM

More Mac Pro RAM will cost an additional:

48GB (6x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $300

96GB (6x16GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $1,000

192GB (6x32GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $3,000

384GB (6x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $6,000

768GB (6x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $14,000

768GB (12x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $10,000

1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – +$25,000

GPU

Upgraded GPU in your Mac Pro will cost:

Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory – $2,400

Two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory each – $5,200

Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory – $5,200

Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each – $10,800

Storage

Additional storage will cost:

1TB SSD storage – $400

2TB SSD storage – $800

4TB SSD storage – $1,400

More Mac Pro Options And Others ‘Coming Soon’

Users can add an Apple Afterburner card to their device for a further $2000. If you want a Magic Trackpad 2 instead of the Magic Mouse 2 it comes with that’s $50, while an extra Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Mouse 2 costs $149. The stainless steel with frames costs a furthers $400. The device is certainly going to attract attention from AV professionals. With that in mind, you can have Final Cut Pro X pre-stalled for $299.99 and Logic Pro X pre-installed for $199.99.

An 8TB storage option is ‘coming soon’ according to Apple. Furthermore, a rack-mounted version, starting at $6,499 is also set to be released in the future.

XDR Display

The Pro Display XDR with start $4,999. With nano-texture glass it costs $5,999.