Mac Pro’s Different Pricing Options

Apple released the Mac Pro on Tuesday. As my colleague Andrew Orr noted, it starts at $5,999 while the highest configuration costs $51,199. There are though a number of different pricing options as you build your own configuration (with thanks to MacRumors).
Processor Power
More processor power in your Mac Pro will cost an additional:
- 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $1,000
- 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $2,000
- 2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $6,000
- 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz – $7,000
RAM
More Mac Pro RAM will cost an additional:
- 48GB (6x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $300
- 96GB (6x16GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $1,000
- 192GB (6x32GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $3,000
- 384GB (6x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $6,000
- 768GB (6x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $14,000
- 768GB (12x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – $10,000
- 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory – +$25,000
GPU
Upgraded GPU in your Mac Pro will cost:
- Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory – $2,400
- Two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory each – $5,200
- Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory – $5,200
- Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each – $10,800
Storage
Additional storage will cost:
- 1TB SSD storage – $400
- 2TB SSD storage – $800
- 4TB SSD storage – $1,400
More Mac Pro Options And Others ‘Coming Soon’
Users can add an Apple Afterburner card to their device for a further $2000. If you want a Magic Trackpad 2 instead of the Magic Mouse 2 it comes with that’s $50, while an extra Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Mouse 2 costs $149. The stainless steel with frames costs a furthers $400. The device is certainly going to attract attention from AV professionals. With that in mind, you can have Final Cut Pro X pre-stalled for $299.99 and Logic Pro X pre-installed for $199.99.
An 8TB storage option is ‘coming soon’ according to Apple. Furthermore, a rack-mounted version, starting at $6,499 is also set to be released in the future.
XDR Display
The Pro Display XDR with start $4,999. With nano-texture glass it costs $5,999.
Leave a Reply