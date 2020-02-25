Apple Publishes White Papers on Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR

Apple has published two white papers that cover the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Each paper provides insight into the features and hardware of the products.

White Papers

You can download the Mac Pro Technology Overview here, and the Pro Display XDR Technology Overview here. Both are PDFs.

Excerpt from Mac Pro paper:

Mac Pro is designed for pros who need the ultimate in CPU performance. From production rendering to playing hundreds of virtual instruments to simulating an iOS app on multiple devices at once, it’s exceedingly capable. At the heart of the system is an Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores—the most ever in a Mac. Mac Pro delivers processor performance that’s up to 6.5x faster2 than the previous top-of-the-line 12-core Mac Pro.

Excerpt from Pro Display XDR paper:

Introducing innovative display technologies, Pro Display XDR sets a new industry standard for incredible reference-quality imaging—1000 nits of sustained full-screen brightness, 1600 nits peak,1 and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio at 6K resolution—at a fraction of the size, weight, and price of traditional reference monitors. This makes it possible for all professionals throughout the workflow to view, create, edit, color, animate, and more, with the true-to-life image quality of a reference display.

