Mac Studio M4 Max Review: It’s Amazing Except for Slower USB-C Ports @ 10Gbps

Apple has introduced its updated Mac Studio lineup for 2025, adding two configurations powered by the M4 Max and M3 Ultra processors. This review of the Mac Studio M4 Max highlights that the desktop computer retains the compact design of its predecessor, introduced in 2022, and is aimed at professional creators and engineers seeking high-performance computing.

The Mac Studio continues to have a polished aluminum case with a small footprint, making it suitable for desks with limited space. It includes a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 5 on the M3 Ultra model, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and an SDXC card slot. The Thunderbolt 5 ports on the M3 Ultra model give up to 120Gbps speeds, while the M4 Max model has slower front USB-C ports limited to 10Gbps.

The M4 Max processor comes with up to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores, starting with 36GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of storage. In this Mac Studio M4 Max review, the M3 Ultra configuration is called Apple’s most powerful option yet, featuring up to 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, and starting with 96GB of unified memory that can be configured up to 512GB. Storage options for the M3 Ultra go up to 16TB.

Performance tests show the Mac Studio excels in tasks like video editing and AI processing. As Mac Studio M4 Max review found, the M4 Max handled real-time playback of single-layer 8K video with color correction and completed a 4K video encoding task in under two minutes. The M3 Ultra model supports large AI models entirely in memory, making it suitable for developers working on machine learning projects.

Gaming tests show smooth performance for titles like Baldur’s Gate III, although macOS limits game availability compared to other platforms. This Mac Studio M4 Max review also notes that thermal management has been improved over smaller devices like the Mac mini, keeping the chassis cool during intensive tasks.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the base M4 Max model and $4,000 for the base M3 Ultra configuration. Apple says the desktop is aimed at professionals who need higher performance than what is available in the Mac mini lineup. For less demanding tasks, users may find the Mac mini M4 Pro a more affordable option at $1,399.

