Mac Studio M4 Max vs M3 Ultra, Which One Is Better? You’ll Be Surprised

Apple has unveiled the new Mac Studio, featuring two powerful configurations: one with the M4 Max chip and another with the new M3 Ultra chip. Here’s a comparison of these two models to help you understand the differences between the M4 Max vs M3 Ultra.

Mac Studio with M4 Max

Features up to 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU

Offers over half a terabyte per second of unified memory bandwidth

Neural Engine is over 3x faster than M1 Max

Starts with 36GB of unified memory, configurable up to 128GB

Up to 3.5x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Max

Includes two ProRes accelerators for video processing

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra

Features up to 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores

Offers up to 80-core GPU

Delivers over 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth

Starts with 96GB of unified memory, configurable up to 512GB

Up to 2.6x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Ultra

Supports up to 16TB of ultrafast SSD storage

Performance Comparison

M3 Ultra delivers nearly 2x faster performance than M4 Max in workloads that take advantage of high CPU and GPU core counts

M3 Ultra is up to 6.4x faster than the 16-core Intel Xeon W-based Mac Pro

M3 Ultra enables up to 16.9x faster token generation using large language models compared to M1 Ultra

Which one is better?

The Mac Studio with M3 Ultra is the more powerful option, offering higher performance capabilities, especially for demanding workloads that require massive amounts of unified memory and high core counts. However, the choice between M4 Max and M3 Ultra depends on the user’s specific needs and budget. The M4 Max is still a highly capable chip that outperforms its predecessor and may be sufficient for many professional users, while the M3 Ultra represents the pinnacle of performance for the most demanding tasks.

