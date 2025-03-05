Mac Studio with M3 Ultra Is Second M3 Launched By Apple in Two Days

Apple’s new Mac Studio with M3 Ultra is made for the most demanding professional workflows. It’s said to be nearly twice as fast as the M4 Max in tasks that use many CPU and GPU cores and lots of unified memory.

The M3 Ultra chip in this Mac Studio has:

Up to 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores

Up to 80-core GPU

32-core Neural Engine for AI and machine learning

Over 800 GB/s of unified memory bandwidth

This model starts with 96GB of unified memory and can go up to 512GB, which Apple says is the most in any personal computer. It can also have up to 16TB of SSD storage.

Apple gives some performance examples:

Up to 16.9 times faster token generation with large language models in LM Studio compared to M1 Ultra

Up to 2.6 times faster scene rendering in Maxon Redshift compared to M1 Ultra

Up to 1.1 times faster DNA sequencing in Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW compared to M1 Ultra

Up to 1.4 times faster 8K video rendering in Final Cut Pro compared to M1 Ultra

The M3 Ultra also adds new graphics features like Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. Apple says this makes graphics workflows like GPU-based rendering up to 2.6 times faster than with the M1 Ultra.

