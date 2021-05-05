M1 iMacs don’t support Apple’s Target Display Mode, but Luna Display has a workaround with Mac-to-Mac Mode.
Mac-to-Mac Mode
M2M Mode let’s a Mac user use any Mac as a secondary display, and the latest update adds support for Ethernet and Thunderbolt. Here are some connection combinations that Luna Display lists:
- iMac + MacBook Pro
- MacBook + MacBook
- Mac mini + MacBook
Previously, Mac-to-Mac Mode only worked over Luna’s wireless connection. With the free Luna Display v4.5 update, Mac-to-Mac Mode will also support Ethernet and Thunderbolt connection between Macs.
Luna Display 4.5 Features
- Mac-to-Mac Mode now supports Ethernet and Thunderbolt connection between Macs
- Primary Luna app now shows a battery indicator for the secondary device
- Secondary Mac keyboard enhancements: key repeats are properly working
- Refreshed macOS app icons
- Retina support on M1 is more reliable now
- In the iOS app: enhanced compatibility with 2020 iPad Air
General bug fixes and improvements
Luna Display can be purchased for Mac at US$99.99.