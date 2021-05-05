M1 iMacs don’t support Apple’s Target Display Mode, but Luna Display has a workaround with Mac-to-Mac Mode.

Mac-to-Mac Mode

M2M Mode let’s a Mac user use any Mac as a secondary display, and the latest update adds support for Ethernet and Thunderbolt. Here are some connection combinations that Luna Display lists:

iMac + MacBook Pro

MacBook + MacBook

Mac mini + MacBook

Previously, Mac-to-Mac Mode only worked over Luna’s wireless connection. With the free Luna Display v4.5 update, Mac-to-Mac Mode will also support Ethernet and Thunderbolt connection between Macs.

Luna Display 4.5 Features

Mac-to-Mac Mode now supports Ethernet and Thunderbolt connection between Macs

Primary Luna app now shows a battery indicator for the secondary device

Secondary Mac keyboard enhancements: key repeats are properly working

Refreshed macOS app icons

Retina support on M1 is more reliable now

In the iOS app: enhanced compatibility with 2020 iPad Air

General bug fixes and improvements

Luna Display can be purchased for Mac at US$99.99.