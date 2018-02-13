4 Mac Alternatives to Adobe Illustrator for Vector Graphic Design

Creating vector-based graphics on the Mac isn’t just Adobe Illustrator’s purview. We rounded up a few great alternatives that let you make your own vector art without breaking the bank.

Affinity Designer

No vector graphics app is completely intuitive, but Affinity Designer comes close. It’s easier to learn than Illustrator even though the app’s feature and tool set is surprisingly complete. It includes adjustment and mask layers, blending modes, a handy split screen mode for displaying your art in different views, responsive design support, and more. Affinity Designer costs US$49.99 and is available on Apple’s Mac App Store.

Inkscape

Inkscape is a surprisingly full-features vector graphic editor app, and it’s free. The app was conceived as an open source alternative to Illustrator, and does that really well. Since it’s open source, new features are being added all the time. If you have the coding skills you can contribute to Inkscape’s feature list, too.

Vectr

Vectr is another free vector art app, and it’s much easier to learn than Illustrator. The trade off is that it isn’t a feature-rich as some other options, but that’s OK because the tools beginners and casual users are all there. They offer an app you can download, or a Web interface. The developers say Vectr will always be free, and a paid pro account option with a built-in marketplace is coming at some point.

Graphic

Graphic from Indeeo includes a full set of vector drawing tools, supports multiple layers, imports and exports Adobe Photoshop file format, and supports OpenGL for faster rendering. Graphic is priced at $29.99, and there’s also an iPad version for $8.99.