MacBook Air M4 Colors: Here’s Every Shade You Can Get

Following weeks of rumors, Apple has just launched the M4 MacBook Air. The announcement was made with a press release, which is usual for minor product updates, but there’s a twist. The M4 MacBook Air comes in a new hue, increasing the number of colors you can purchase the laptop in.
MacBook Air M4 Introduces “Sky Blue” Option
The new shade is called “Sky Blue”. As the name implies, it’s a light blue. It’s considerably different, however, than the one offered on the iMac.
Actually, Apple hasn’t been consistent with product colors for some time. The amount of “blues” e.g., even became a meme — and that was before the M4 MacBook Air was announced.
All MacBook Air M4 Colors
The new Sky Blue hue joins the already existing Silver, Starlight (rosé gold), and Midnight options. That means there are now four paint jobs available for the MacBook Air.
Some consider the MacBook Air to be the most “jovial” Mac in Apple’s line. That makes a good case for releasing the device in many different shades. It begs the question, however, of why the iMac still has even more color options.