Apple Acquires Machine Learning Startup for Photos

Apple has acquired a Danish machine learning startup called Spektral. Spektral created a technology that can separate people and objects from their background in photos. It then overlays a new background.

Machine Learning Startup

A quote from the source, Børsen (paywall) says:

Our pioneering and unique technology is based on state-of-the-art machine learning and computer vision techniques. Combining deep neural networks and spectral graph theory with the computing power of modern GPUs, our engine can process images and video from the camera in real-time (60 FPS) directly on the device.

Apple acquired the machine learning startup near the end of 2017 for US$30 million (200 million Danish krone). We’ll likely see the technology in future version of the iOS camera, Clips app, Messages, or others.