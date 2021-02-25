Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 on Thursday. The update looks to prevent damage to certain Macs that are connected to some powered third-party USB-C hubs and docks.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 Now Available

To get the update either click on the pop-up that appears in Notification Center or go to Settings > Software Update and click Update Now. The note accompanying the update explains:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

Earlier this month, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to addresses battery charging issues suffered by users with older MacBook Pros.