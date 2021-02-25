Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 on Thursday. The update looks to prevent damage to certain Macs that are connected to some powered third-party USB-C hubs and docks.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 Now Available

To get the update either click on the pop-up that appears in Notification Center or go to Settings > Software Update and click Update Now. The note accompanying the update explains:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

Earlier this month, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to addresses battery charging issues suffered by users with older MacBook Pros.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments