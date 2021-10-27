With all the attention on Monterey, you might have missed the latest update to macOS Big Sur. Apple has recently released version 11.6.1 of the operating system. It resolves a number of security concerns, including one that would allow a maliciously-crafted PDF permission to run code you don’t want it to.

The Security Patches in macOS Big Sur 11.6.1

Here’s a list of the security fixes within the latest version of Big Sur.

AppleScript

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted AppleScript binary may result in unexpected application termination or disclosure of process memory

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30876 and CVE-2021-30879: Jeremy Brown, hjy79425575

CVE-2021-30877 and CVE-2021-30880: Jeremy Brown

Audio

Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges

Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30907: Zweig of Kunlun Lab

Bluetooth

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2021-30899: Weiteng Chen; Zheng Zhang; and Zhiyun Qian of UC Riverside, and Yu Wang of Didi Research America

ColorSync

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue existed in the processing of ICC profiles. This issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30917: Alexandru-Vlad Niculae and Mateusz Jurczyk of Google Project Zero

CoreGraphics

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30919

FileProvider

Impact: Unpacking a maliciously crafted archive may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30881: Simon Huang and pjf of IceSword Lab of Qihoo 360

iCloud

Impact: A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30906: Cees Elzinga

Intel Graphics Driver

Issue #1:

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30824: Antonio Zekic of Diverto

Issue #2:

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: Multiple out-of-bounds write issues were addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30901: Zuozhi Fan of Ant Security TianQiong Lab, Yinyi Wu, Jack Dates of RET2 Systems, Inc.

IOGraphics

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30821: Tim Michaud of Zoom Video Communications

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30883: an anonymous researcher

Kernel

Issue #1:

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30909: Zweig of Kunlun Lab

Issue #2:

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30916: Zweig of Kunlun Lab

Model I/O

Issue #1:

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may disclose user information

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30910: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro

Issue #2:

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted USD file may disclose memory contents

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30911: Rui Yang and Xingwei Lin of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

SMB

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.

CVE-2021-30868: Peter Nguyen Vu Hoang of STAR Labs

Issue #1:

Impact: An unprivileged application may be able to edit NVRAM variables

Description: The issue was addressed with improved permissions logic.

CVE-2021-30913: Kirin and chenyuwang of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab

Issue #2:

Impact: A malicious application may gain access to a user’s Keychain items

Description: The issue was addressed with improved permissions logic.

CVE-2021-30912: Kirin and chenyuwang of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab

UIKit

Impact: A person with physical access to an iOS device may be able to determine characteristics of a user’s password in a secure text entry field

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30915: Kostas Angelopoulos

Windows Server

Impact: A local attacker may be able to view the previous logged-in user’s desktop from the fast user switching screen

Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30908: ASentientBot

zsh

Impact: A malicious application may be able to modify protected parts of the file system

Description: An inherited permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2021-30892: Jonathan Bar Or of Microsoft