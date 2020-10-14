Apple seeded the 10th developer beta of macOS Big Sur on Wednesday. It is available via the Apple Developer Center or via an over-the-air update.

Latest macOS Big Sur Developer Beta Out

Officially macOS 11 (as opposed to 10.16), Big Sur will bring with it a host of new features for users and developers alike. This includes the introduction of widgets, amongst other things. It is compatible with a range of Apple devices from 2013 onwards. At the time of this writing Apple has not given an official release date for macOS Big Sur, although if Apple Silicon Macs are released before the end of the year the two coincide.