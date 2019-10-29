Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1

A day after iOS 13.2 Apple is releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.1 with some of the same features including support for AirPods Pro.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Release Notes

To update go to System Preferences > Software Update.

The macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update includes updated and additional emoji, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings, as well as bug fixes and improvements. Emoji Over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji AirPods Introduces support for AirPods Pro Home app HomeKit Secure Video enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection

HomeKit enabled routers let you control how your HomeKit accessories communicate over the internet or in your home

Adds support for AirPlay 2-enabled speakers in scenes and automations Siri Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions

Option to delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri Settings This update also includes the following bug fixes and improvements: Restores the ability to view file names in the All Photos view in Photos

Restores the ability to filter by favorites, photos, videos, edited, and keywords in Days view in Photos

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Adds a two-finger swipe gesture for back navigation in Apple News

Resolves issues that may occur in the Music app when displaying playlists inside folders and newly added songs in the Songs list

Improves reliability of migrating iTunes library databases into the Music, Podcasts, and TV apps

Fixes an issue where downloaded titles were not visible in the Downloads folder in the TV app For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

