LIke our iOS 13 device support page, we now have a list of the macOS Catalina device support. And like iOS 13 it supports a wide range of devices.

macOS Catalina Device Support

MacBook: 2015 and later

iMac: 2012 and later

MacBook Air: 2012 and later

iMac Pro: 2017 and later (all models)

MacBook Pro: 2012 and later

Mac Pro: 2013 and later

Mac mini: 2012 and later

Further Reading:

[WWDC 2019: Here is the list of iOS 13 Device Support]

[WWDC 2019: New Developer Tools Announced]