Here are the Macs that can Run macOS High Sierra

macOS High Sierra was unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference and it’ll officially ship later this year. Of course, you’ll need a compatible Mac before you install the upgrade, so read on to see if yours is up to the task.

Apple didn’t drop any Macs from its compatibility list this time around, which is good news for users hoping to get another year out of yours. Here are the Macs that make the cut for macOS High Sierra:

Mac mini : mid 2010 or newer

: mid 2010 or newer iMac : late 2009 or newer

: late 2009 or newer MacBook : late 2009 or newer

: late 2009 or newer MacBook (Retina) : late 2009 or newer

: late 2009 or newer MacBook Air : late 2010 or newer

: late 2010 or newer MacBook Pro : mid 2010 or newer

: mid 2010 or newer Mac Pro: mid 2010 or newer

Newer Macs with more powerful processors will handle some tasks better. The late 2016 Touch Bar MacBook Pro, for example will offer better performance for HEVC (H.265) video content.

If you aren’t sure which version of macOS you’re running, or which Mac model you have, go to the Apple menu and choose About This Mac.

macOS High Sierra is available for developers now, and a public beta is coming in a few weeks. The official release will be a free download later this year.