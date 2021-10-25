Apple released macOS Monterey on Monday. It is the successor to Big Sur, and officially macOS 12.

macOS Monterey Available to Install

To install macOS Monterey:

  • Open System Preferences
  • Click on Software Update
  • Follow on-screen installation instructions

New features include Shortcuts (pictured above), Focus, Live text. There is also:

  • AirPlay to Mac – allows users can play, present, and share from their iPhone or iPad right to their Mac,
  • SharePlay – lets users remotely watch content together, including Fitness+
  • Updates to FaceTime and iMessage

One exciting forthcoming item, Universal Control, is expected later this fall, MacRumors reported. Furthermore, some key functinality will only Work M1 on Macs.

