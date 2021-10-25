Apple released macOS Monterey on Monday. It is the successor to Big Sur, and officially macOS 12.

macOS Monterey Available to Install

To install macOS Monterey:

Open System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Follow on-screen installation instructions

New features include Shortcuts (pictured above), Focus, Live text. There is also:

AirPlay to Mac – allows users can play, present, and share from their iPhone or iPad right to their Mac,

SharePlay – lets users remotely watch content together, including Fitness+

Updates to FaceTime and iMessage

One exciting forthcoming item, Universal Control, is expected later this fall, MacRumors reported. Furthermore, some key functinality will only Work M1 on Macs.