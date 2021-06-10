Low Power Mode is finally coming to the Mac! It is a feature in the forthcoming macOS Monterey.

Low Power Mode is Coming As Part of macOS Monterey

Like recording indicator, low power mode was not a feature that was mentioned during Monday’s WWDC 2021 keynote. However, it is detailed on the macOS Monterey preview. The feature already exists for iPhone. It is designed manages energy-intensive apps and processing to help extend MacBook battery life with Low Power Mode, which manages energy-intensive apps and processing. It directs power where you need it to get the most out of your battery.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments