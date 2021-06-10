Low Power Mode is finally coming to the Mac! It is a feature in the forthcoming macOS Monterey.

Like recording indicator, low power mode was not a feature that was mentioned during Monday’s WWDC 2021 keynote. However, it is detailed on the macOS Monterey preview. The feature already exists for iPhone. It is designed manages energy-intensive apps and processing to help extend MacBook battery life with Low Power Mode, which manages energy-intensive apps and processing. It directs power where you need it to get the most out of your battery.