macOS Sequoia 15.4 Beta 2 Introduces Mail Redesign and AI Enhancements

Apple has released the second beta of macOS Sequoia 15.4, bringing a range of new features and improvements to Mac users. The macOS 15.4 Beta 2 update includes a redesigned Mail app with inbox categorization and digest features, making it easier for users to manage their emails efficiently.

The new categorization system in macOS 15.4 Beta 2 automatically sorts incoming messages into groups such as transactions, updates, and promotions, helping users prioritize their inboxes. The update also brings new Apple Intelligence capabilities, enhancing the AI-powered features across the operating system.

Image Playground, a tool for creative image generation, has received improvements in this beta, including a new Sketch style that gives users more options when creating images within supported apps. As with most beta releases, this update likely includes various bug fixes and performance optimizations to improve the overall Mac experience in macOS 15.4 Beta 2.

Developers can now test their apps against these new features and changes in Beta 2 to ensure compatibility and take advantage of the new capabilities in their applications.