macOS Sequoia 15.4 Beta 3 with Proximity Pairing

macOS Sequoia 15.4 beta 3 brings several significant updates to Mac users. The redesigned Mail app now includes inbox categorization, making email management easier and more organized.

Proximity Pairing support simplifies device setup, allowing users to easily connect new devices to their Mac.

Additionally, macOS 15.4 introduces a new verification code timer in the Passwords app, enhancing security by providing a countdown for verification codes. The update also includes new emoji for the system keyboard and a Sketch style in Image Playground, allowing users to create hand-drawn sketches from photos.

These features are part of Apple’s ongoing effort to refine its operating systems ahead of their public release in early April.

While macOS 15.4 beta 3 may focus on refining existing features, the overall update is expected to enhance user experience with improved email management and device setup processes. Apple’s decision to delay some Siri enhancements underscores its focus on ensuring stability and reliability across its platforms.