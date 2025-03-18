macOS Sequoia 15.4 Beta 4 Has Mail Improvements and New Emojis

The fourth beta of macOS Sequoia 15.4 has been released, focusing on enhancing the Mail experience and expanding Apple Intelligence language support. This update introduces significant improvements to the Mail app, aiming to streamline email management for Mac users.

One of the key features is on-device email categorization, which automatically sorts incoming emails into different categories such as Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. This smart sorting system is designed to help users prioritize their inbox and focus on the most important messages. The latest macOS 15.4 Beta 4 includes this feature.

Additionally, the update introduces a new digest view in Mail, which consolidates relevant emails from businesses. This feature allows users to quickly scan and access important information from multiple emails in a condensed format, potentially saving time and reducing email overload. The expansion of Apple Intelligence language support is another notable aspect of the new macOS 15.4 Beta 4.

New languages added include Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. This expansion allows more users to benefit from Apple Intelligence features in their preferred languages, making macOS more accessible and user-friendly for a global audience. In terms of visual enhancements, the beta adds seven new emojis to the macOS emoji library. The update to macOS 15.4 Beta 4 has these new additions.

These include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and splatter. These additions provide users with more options for expressive communication in digital conversations.

Lastly, the Genmoji feature has been updated, with the keyboard button being tweaked for better discoverability. This change aims to make it easier for users to access and create custom emojis within the macOS environment. With macOS 15.4 Beta 4, this update is more intuitive.

