macOS Sequoia 15.4 Public Beta Released with Mail Redesign

Apple has released the public beta of macOS Sequoia 15.4, bringing a range of new features and improvements to Mac users. This update focuses on enhancing productivity, communication, and system performance across the board.

A standout feature of macOS Sequoia 15.4 is the redesigned Mail app, which now includes inbox categorization. This feature, previously available on iOS and iPadOS, automatically sorts emails into different categories such as Personal, Transactions, and Promotions. The categorization uses machine learning to understand the content and context of each email, helping users manage their inboxes more efficiently. The redesign also includes a refreshed user interface, making it easier to navigate through large volumes of emails.

The update brings Proximity Pairing to Mac, a feature that speeds up the setup process for new Macs. By using their iPhones, users can now set up a new Mac more quickly and easily. This feature builds on similar capabilities already available for iPhone and iPad setup, streamlining the experience across Apple devices. It uses the proximity of the user’s iPhone to automatically transfer settings, preferences, and iCloud Keychain information to the new Mac, reducing the time and effort required for setup.

macOS Sequoia 15.4 also includes improvements to the Messages app. Users can now edit or unsend messages within a certain time frame after sending, giving them more control over their communications. The app also adds new collaboration features, making it easier for users to share and work on documents directly within message threads.

For developers, the update brings enhancements to Xcode, Apple’s integrated development environment. These improvements include faster build times, more accurate code completion, and new debugging tools, all aimed at making the app development process more efficient.

The update also focuses on improving system performance and stability. Users should notice faster app launch times, improved energy efficiency, and better overall system responsiveness. These improvements are particularly noticeable on Macs with Apple Silicon processors.

Security enhancements are another key aspect of macOS Sequoia 15.4. The update includes improvements to Gatekeeper, Apple’s security feature that helps protect Macs from malware. There are also new privacy features, giving users more control over how their data is used by apps and websites.

As with all beta software, users should be aware that they may encounter some instability or bugs when using this pre-release version of macOS. The public beta is available for download to registered beta testers through the Apple Beta Software Program. Users are advised to back up their data before installing the beta software.