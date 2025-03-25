macOS Sequoia 15.4 RC Out With Enhanced Mail, Apple Intelligence, More

macOS Sequoia 15.4 RC focuses on enhancing the Mail app with on-device categorization, organizing emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories. This feature is designed to help users manage their inboxes more efficiently by automatically sorting emails based on their content.

The update also expands Apple Intelligence languages to include Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. New emojis have been added, reflecting Apple’s ongoing effort to keep its emoji library up-to-date and inclusive.

Additionally, AirPods Max now supports lossless audio, providing users with a higher-quality listening experience.

The inclusion of lossless audio support for AirPods Max is particularly notable for audiophiles, as it allows for a more detailed and immersive sound experience. This feature, combined with the enhanced Mail app and expanded language support, positions macOS Sequoia 15.4 RC as a significant update focused on both productivity and entertainment.