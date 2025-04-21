macOS Sequoia 15.5 (24F5053j) Beta 3 Out for Developers

Apple has released the third developer beta for macOS Sequoia 15.5, identified by build number 24F5053j. This update follows the previous beta build 24F5066B, launched earlier this month.

So far, macOS 15.5 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s more low-key updates. No major features have surfaced during the first two beta releases. And as of Beta 3, that trend continues.

The current build focuses on bug fixes and stability improvements rather than new functionality. It’s likely Apple is using this cycle to refine under-the-hood performance ahead of the public release, expected next month.

Although macOS Sequoia brings broader design and feature changes compared to macOS Sonoma, version 15.5 doesn’t offer anything groundbreaking yet—at least publicly. Developers haven’t spotted any major new tools or UI updates in this third beta either.

Apple could still add features in later builds, or reserve them for the final version. Even the beta updates for iOS and iPadOS remain minimal this time, with only a few small additions to the Mail app.

What to Expect Next

According to Apple’s release schedule, the macOS Sequoia 15.5 beta cycle began in March, with each new version arriving every two weeks. Beta 3 was pushed out shortly after Beta 2, which landed on April 14.

For now, if you’re running the developer beta, expect incremental updates and behind-the-scenes tweaks rather than headline features. The software remains in active development, so more changes could surface before the public release.