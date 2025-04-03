macOS Sequoia 15.5 Beta Out

Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.5 beta for developers, continuing its cycle of iterative updates ahead of WWDC. While specific details about new features remain undisclosed at this stage, developers are encouraged to explore the build for any hidden enhancements or refinements that could improve functionality.

Speculation suggests that features introduced in iOS 18.4—such as Priority Notifications or a dedicated Food section in Apple News—might make their way into this macOS update after being absent from version 15.4.

As with most mid-cycle updates, macOS Sequoia 15.5 is likely focused on improving performance and addressing bugs rather than introducing major changes. Developers testing this beta may uncover subtle tweaks or preparatory adjustments designed to enhance user experience or pave the way for future features expected at WWDC.

For now, macOS Sequoia 15.5 remains an exploratory release for developers seeking insights into Apple’s ongoing software development efforts. Whether it includes significant additions or simply refines existing functionalities will become clearer as feedback from testers emerges.

More here.