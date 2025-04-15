macOS Sequoia 15.5 Developer Beta 2 (24F5066B) With Stability and Performance

Apple has released the second developer beta of macOS Sequoia 15.5, continuing its cycle of incremental updates for Mac users. This latest beta does not introduce any major new features or user-facing changes, instead prioritizing bug fixes and performance enhancements.

The update is designed to address issues reported in previous builds and improve system stability and reliability across a range of Mac hardware. Developers testing this beta are likely to notice improvements in responsiveness and fewer crashes or glitches, particularly in areas that had been problematic in earlier versions.

Apple’s focus on under-the-hood improvements suggests that the company is preparing for the transition to the next major version of macOS, expected to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

As such, macOS Sequoia 15.5 developer beta 2 serves as a maintenance release, ensuring that the current operating system remains robust and dependable for users who may not upgrade immediately.

Developers are encouraged to test their applications on this beta to identify any compatibility issues and to provide feedback that will help Apple deliver a polished final release.