macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 4 now available to developers

Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 4 for developers, moving testing forward with a fresh build and a handful of notable tweaks. You get build 25B5072a, which signals Apple is closing in on a wider 26.1 rollout.

A new transparency control for Liquid Glass lands across Apple’s platforms, and it now appears in macOS 26.1 as well. You can increase opacity and contrast to make glassy surfaces easier to read, which improves day-to-day usability.

What’s new in beta 4

The new build adds a toggle that adjusts Liquid Glass transparency system-wide, bringing more legible boards, menus, and panels for long sessions. You will notice the effect in apps and system banners once you raise opacity.

Apple’s ongoing visual refresh continues, with the updated Apple TV app icon already appearing elsewhere in the 26.1 cycle. The company also refined the classic Macintosh HD icon again, removing the previously seen ports and holes for a cleaner look.

Developers spotted references to a second-generation Apple Pro Display XDR in earlier 26.1 beta code, which points to continued work on Apple’s pro display story. You should treat that as groundwork rather than a product announcement.

If you found Liquid Glass too translucent in earlier builds, this toggle gives you control without resorting to accessibility workarounds. You get clearer text edges, stronger contrast, and fewer visual distractions when you focus on editing, coding, or design tasks.

The icon work shows Apple pushing a consistent identity across platforms after the recent Apple TV rebrand. Small visual changes stack up during a beta cycle and help app teams prepare their assets before the public release.

How to install the developer beta

Back up your Mac before you do anything. Open System Settings, go to General, then Software Update, and click the “i” next to Beta Updates. Choose “macOS Developer Tahoe Beta” from the menu, confirm with Done, and run the update from the Software Update screen. You need a registered developer Apple ID for developer betas.

You get build 25B5072a, a practical Liquid Glass control, and continued polish on system visuals. Install it if you test apps or need the new UI tuning and hold off if your Mac is mission-critical.