macOS Tahoe Features You Can Get Right Now With These Free Mac Tools

macOS Tahoe introduces several changes, like the new Liquid Glass UI, an upgraded Spotlight experience, expanded system Shortcuts, and deeper Apple Intelligence hooks. You can test them via the Developer Beta, but it’s still way too unstable right now. If you’re not ready to risk your Mac on an early build, you can still try some of Tahoe’s features today using third-party tools. I found free apps like Rectangle, One Switch, Bitwarden, and even ChatGPT for Mac that replicate much of what’s coming.

Of course, you don’t have to install everything at once. Let’s go through each feature and the tools that best replicate it.

Image Credits: MacForge

The new Liquid Glass UI and rounded design in macOS Tahoe got people talking. Some say it makes the system feel bloated, others think it’s a step toward a unified Apple interface. If you want to try something close without installing a beta, however, MacForge lets you apply custom UI tweaks that simulate this visual style.

MacForge is a plugin manager that modifies system elements like buttons, transparency effects, and corner radii. It supports UI theming through modules, which is similar to jailbreak tweaks, but for macOS. Just note that you’ll need to disable System Integrity Protection (SIP) first for it to work.

Time needed: 5 minutes Follow these steps closely to install MacForge safely: Restart your Mac in Recovery Mode (press and hold Command + R during boot). Go to Utilities > Terminal. Type: csrutil disable and press Return. Restart your Mac normally. Download and install MacForge from the developer’s GitHub page. Launch MacForge and install modules like MacUI or RoundedCorners to apply visual tweaks.

One of the more useful updates in macOS Tahoe is the revamped Passwords app. Since it now supports version history, you can view and recover older saved passwords. I think this feature is helpful if you ever accidentally update a login or need to revert to a previous set of credentials. The app also expands support for Wi-Fi passwords and autofill, putting it closer to full-featured managers like 1Password.

Image Credits: Bitwarden

That said, trusting a Developer Beta with your entire password vault is risky, especially if you’re syncing across devices. If you’d rather play it safe, I suggest using Bitwarden. It’s free, open-source, and supports version history through vault item revisions. You can organize entries into folders, share credentials securely, and sync across Mac, iPhone, and browser extensions without locking yourself into the Apple ecosystem.

Safari in macOS Tahoe gets several new features aimed at productivity. Some of my favorites are page summaries, on-page highlights, and a new Reader mode that focuses content. You can use them to speed up research and web-based work. If you use your Mac for reading docs, scanning articles, or bouncing between platforms, it’s a promising upgrade.

Image Credits: Arc

But that’s only if you can get Safari to run properly. On the Developer Beta, the browser is prone to crashing, especially when managing multiple tabs or loading dynamic sites. Until Apple fixes the instability, Arc Browser is a better daily driver.

It offers built-in note-taking, tab previews, and a sidebar that organizes your spaces by task. It’s designed for multitasking and feels purpose-built for work. You won’t get Apple Intelligence, but you’ll get actual stability.

Image Credits: Raycast

macOS Tahoe enhances Spotlight with AI-powered summaries and smarter app actions, but the current beta doesn’t include all these features yet. If you’re curious about what a more powerful Spotlight might feel like, Raycast gets you pretty close. It lets you launch apps, run scripts, control system settings, and even send iMessages or manage your calendar from a single bar.

Raycast is free, fast, and doesn’t require a risky OS upgrade. Plus, there’s a plugin library to expand its functionality, so you can tailor it to your exact workflow. Think of it like the more useful version of Spotlight.

Image Credits: BetterTouchTool

One of the smaller macOS Tahoe upgrades is the expanded Shortcuts integration with context-aware actions. That’s great… if it actually worked. In the current Developer Beta, Shortcuts lag, break, and fail to run altogether. If you want that automation power now, BetterTouchTool gives you precise control.

You can create app-specific gestures, keyboard shortcuts, and automation chains that respond instantly. It also works well with your mouse, trackpad, or even external devices. It’s highly customizable and actually usable today, unlike the unfinished Shortcuts engine in Tahoe.

Here’s another niche but impressive feature coming to macOS Tahoe: the ability to capture HDR screenshots and screen recordings. It’s not as loud as any Apple Intelligence feature. But you’ll find this pretty interesting if you work with high-dynamic-range content (or just want sharper visuals).

Sadly, Developer Beta isn’t reliable enough for this yet. Some users report broken screenshot tools and color issues. CleanShot X is a pro-grade screenshot utility that captures ultra-crisp images and video even in high-res workflows. It includes annotation tools, cloud uploads, and a clean interface that makes the stock macOS tools feel clunky by comparison.

NOTE It’s not free, but the free trial gives you a decent handle on what you’ll get. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee. I think it’s worth a shot it if your daily work involves sharing visuals.

These are just some of what macOS Tahoe offers. We can’t fully recreate everything, especially features tied to Apple Intelligence, but you’ll get them soon once the stable release rolls out later this year. In the meantime, here’s everything Apple confirmed about macOS Tahoe so far.