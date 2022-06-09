macOS Ventura Features Support for Popular Racing Peripherals

Get ready racing fans, macOS Ventura features newly added support for some of today’s most popular racing wheels, pedals and shifters for use in racing games on the Mac. This includes Logitech’s G920 and G29 racing wheels, according to Apple’s developer website.

macOS Ventura Now Supports Racing Peripherals

Apple also stated that many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported on macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16. This includes Nintendo’s Joy-Cons, which can be used individually or can be paired as a single controller.

Additionally, a new “buddy controller” feature on macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 combines inputs from multiple game controllers into one so a friend can help you while gaming.

For those excited about the addition of racing wheels, there are plenty of racing games available for Mac. Dirt 4, for example, provides a fantastic off-road racing experience. Many consider Dirt 4 to be one of the best in the series. For Formula One fans, F1 2017 is a game by Codemasters that features roaring engines, precision strategy and awesome handling. It is worth noting that this game is available for free through Steam.

For those looking for something in-between off-roading and Formula racing, there’s also GRID: Autosport. Somewhere between a racing sim and an arcade game, GRID does its best to offer something for everyone. It features a huge career mode, and allows drivers to focus on their favorite types of races. It is available through the App Store.

Of course, for those with access to Microsoft’s OneCast, you may also be able to play the popular Forza series.

Reaching the Checkered Flag

Concerning racing equipment, the Logitech G920/G29 is crafted for the perfect driving experience. Featuring dual-motor force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters and a hand stitched leather wheel. The device also comes with adjustable floor pedals that let you accelerate, brake and change gears and has the feel of an actual car.

Lastly, macOS Ventura is currently available in beta for registered Apple developers. A public beta will follow in July. Apple stated the software update will see release in the fall, which will bring expanded support for game controllers and racing accessories to all users.