Cloud hosting company MacStadium is launching an Open Source Project that offers free Mac hosting for free and open source (FOSS) projects on iOS and macOS.
Free Cloud Hosting
Once a developer is enrolled, they will receive a cloud-hosted, bare metal, Mac mini server to act as a remote build agent. The company offers both Intel and M1 Macs. There are some requirements to qualify for the program:
- You must be an unpaid project leader or regular contributor to the project
- The project must be under active development
- The project shouldn’t receive funding from commercial entities or paid sponsorships
- The project must be fully free to the community
Fill out MacStadium’s application to get started and check out the Open Source Project page.