Cloud hosting company MacStadium is launching an Open Source Project that offers free Mac hosting for free and open source (FOSS) projects on iOS and macOS.

Free Cloud Hosting

Once a developer is enrolled, they will receive a cloud-hosted, bare metal, Mac mini server to act as a remote build agent. The company offers both Intel and M1 Macs. There are some requirements to qualify for the program:

You must be an unpaid project leader or regular contributor to the project

The project must be under active development

The project shouldn’t receive funding from commercial entities or paid sponsorships

The project must be fully free to the community

Fill out MacStadium’s application to get started and check out the Open Source Project page.