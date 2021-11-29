SALE: Get MacX Video Converter Pro for $5, Down From $60

BundleHunt is offering a deal on MacX Video Converter Pro. You can get it for US$5.50, a 90% off sale from its usual price of US$59.95.

Mac Video Converter

The license is good for one Mac and supports a wide range of operating systems, from OS X Snow Leopard to macOS Catalina.

All-in-one Mac video processing tool integrated with video converter, compressor, downloader, editor, screen recorder & slideshow maker. 5X faster to convert videos to 420 formats and devices with 100% quality reserved. Compress oversized 4K UHD/HD video to MP4 HEVC/H.265 to save space. Download 4K/HD videos and music from 1000+ sites. Record anything on screen, capture streaming video, edit video & make photo slideshow easily. Deliver no.1 fast speed with Intel QSV/Nvidia/AMD support.

With 370+ codec library, MacX Video Converter Pro works on any video and audio files from iPhone, iPad, GoPro, DLSR, Dji drones to discs, internet websites and others.